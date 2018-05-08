Business Buzz: Lucky Hat Mine author to give presentation in Craig May 17

“The Lucky Hat Mine” interlaces the tale of a feisty heroine with frontier legend and lore, making for an engaging historical mystery. The story is set in Idaho Springs in the 1860s. Author J.v.L. Bell is scheduled to describe the research she undertook to write the story of the Lucky Hat Mine during a presentation from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 17, and the Museum of Northwest Colorado.



Purchase a copy of the book, or the audiobook, at Downtown Book before the event to have it signed by Bell.



For more information, call Liane Davis-Kling, of Downtown Books, at 970-824-5343.

Elks Lodge plans market craft show, bazaar Saturday



The Elks Lodge of Craig is holding a craft bazaar and vendor show Saturday, May 12. Setup will begin at 8 a.m., and the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All vendors are welcome.



Spaces are available for $20, including tables and chairs, and the fee will be donated to support area food banks. For more information, email kimhanson63@hotmail.com.



Economic development board to hold monthly meeting

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its monthly board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Room 175 , 2801 West Ninth St.

Meetings are open to the public.

"We welcome community members to the meetings, as well, to learn about what we’re working on and who we are working with," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry Balleck said.

For more information about CMEDP, contact Perry Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Farmers Market in search of vendors

Vendor registration is open for the 2018 Farmers Market in Craig.



The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays June 2 through Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park in historic downtown Craig.



The market will feature regionally grown and produced products, including produce, baked goods, jewelry, plants, toiletries, household items and more.



For informational and registration packets, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the city of Craig or craigbusiness.com.



For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970-274-1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.

Two new rebates available through Cen$ible Energy efficiency program

The community-funded Cen$ible Energy program offers residential energy assessments and rebates for several types of efficiency measures: LED lights, programmable thermostats, air sealing after an energy audit and Energy Star-rated dishwashers, clothes washers, refrigerators or freezers. New this year is a $75 rebate for hard-wired heat tape timers.

A comprehensive home energy assessment performed by a local, certified building analyst is available by signing up at energysmartcolorado.com. The audit is free for customers of Yampa Valley Electric Association and Atmos Energy. Customers with only one of those utilities pay half price, or $150, for an audit.



As a special offer in 2018, Atmos Energy customers can receive up to $100 in on-site quick fixes installed by the energy auditor, such as a hot water heater wrap or a programmable thermostat.



Also, new this year, Cen$ible Energy is offering small business energy assessments, with a $200 rebate for the first 10 customers to sign up. The audit service is $500 for businesses up to 10,000 square feet within the YVEA territory. Businesses above that size would pay additional charges.



Cen$ible Energy is made possible through funding from YVEA, the city of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank. The program is administered by the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. Funding is first-come, first-served and is predicted to last until June 1.

For more information, visit cen$ibleenergy.org or email suzie@yvsc.org. To sign up for a business energy audit, email suzie@yvsc.org

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. For more information, contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.

Locals Love You More shopping contest underway



Craig’s Downtown Business Association is running its Locals Love You More Contest through May 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and the Community Budget Center, all in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held June 2, and winners will receive $250 in spree bucks.



The goal is to encourage Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.



For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.