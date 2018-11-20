Business Buzz: Free Spree Dollars available by shopping local Nov. 23 through Nov. 30

Shop at a city sales tax licensed business in Craig between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, keep the receipts, and take them to the Chamber by Dec. 7 to receive free Spree Dollars. Earn $5 in Spree Dollars for every $50 spent and up to $30 in free Spree Dollars per individual. Special Spree Dollars must be spent locally by Dec. 22.

A total of $15,000 dollars in rebates are available. Only purchases of goods eligible for city sales tax count, and tobacco, gasoline, utilities, and pharmaceuticals do not qualify for the rebate.

Small Business Saturday slated for Nov. 24



In an effort to support local shops that make communities strong, American Express is again supporting small business, Saturday, Nov. 24 to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Every time a consumer picks up a latte at the corner coffee shop, buys new bag at the neighborhood boutique, or catches a show at the local theater, he or she supports the small businesses that make the community vibrant and unique. Local small businesses will offer promotions and incentives to shop small on Saturday.



Eyecare Specialties sets patient appreciation mixer Nov. 29



A Craig Chamber of Commerce after-hours mixer will be held at Eyecare Specialties in Craig to encourage the community to see the new styles of frames from Skaga, Flexon, Tura, Costa, and Oakley, take advantage of significant savings offered Nov. 29, and to learn about the newest lens technology.

Office tours and equipment demonstrations will be available, and attendees will be entered to win door prizes, such as prescription glasses, Jimmy Choo sunglasses, Wiley X sunglasses, and more. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at 460 Pershing St.

Yampa Valley Gives Day rally Nov. 29

Many Moffat County nonprofit organizations will rally on the lawn of the courthouse in Craig on Nov. 29 to call attention to Yampa Valley Gives Day.



For the ninth year, Community First Foundation and FirstBank will present Colorado Gives Day — a statewide celebration to increase online charitable giving and one the most successful give days in the nation. Yampa Valley Gives Day, the regional chapter, will celebrate the fourth year in 2018. In 2017, Yampa Valley Gives raised more than $750,000 in 24 hours.



A county commissioner is scheduled to attend and proclaim Dec. 4 as Colorado Gives Day in the Yampa Valley. Representatives from Yampa Valley Community Foundation and the Yampa Valley Gives Board will also make remarks.



Weather permitting, the rally will begin at 10 a.m. and end by 10:30 Thursday, Nov. 29, on the front lawn of the Moffat County Court House, 221 W. Victory Way.



Donations will be accepted online at yampavalleygives.org, an online giving resource featuring more than 60 local nonprofit organizations. The website provides comprehensive, up-to-date information and an easy way to support nonprofits online.

Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center to host Christmas Open House Dec. 8

The Yampa Valley Pregnancy Center has relocated and invites the community to join for a Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Tour the new location and enjoy Christmas cookies, hot apple cider or cocoa before heading to the Festival of Trees events. The center is located at 538 Breeze St.