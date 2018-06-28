Business Buzz: EDCC Northwest Region Economic Development Forum coming to Craig July 11

The Economic Development Council of Colorado will host a gathering July 11 to allow residents to come together as a region and foster a better understanding of the economy as a whole. Topics will include infrastructure, small business development, workforce challenges, economic resiliency, emerging industries and trends.

The meeting is set for 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13. The cost is $35 for EDCC members and $55 for non-members.

For sponsorship opportunities or event information, call Operations Director Kim Woodworth at 720-260-4478 or email kim.woodworth@edcconline.org.

To learn more about the EDCC visit edcconline.org

2018 Community Grant applications Due July 13



The Yampa Valley Community Foundation Annual Community Grant Cycle opened May 21. New for 2018, all grant requests for general operating support must be approved by YVCF staff before grant application submission, and applications are due July 13. Organizations will be notified of awards in late September. For more information, visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant, or contact Emily Beyer at emily@yvcf.org or 970-879-8632.

Yampa Valley Electric Association changes business hours



Yampa Valley Electric Association has changed its hours of operation.

"To better serve its members, beginning on June 4, Yampa Valley Electric Association will change its office hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the current business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m," according to a news release from the association. "The days of operation will continue to be Monday through Friday, excluding specific holidays."



The decision to change the office hours was based on factors that included the following.

• Better alignment with the needs of the members, whose heaviest call periods and in-person visits are between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with members often waiting

outside before the doors open.

• Improving alignment of department work schedules, allowing for better collaboration and improved service.



The current process for before or after-hours communications will remain the same. YVEA will continue to offer call service 24 hours per day, seven days per week for power outages or other emergency issues. Call 970-879-1160 or 888-873-9832.



Likewise, YVEA's current bill payment options will remain the same and included the following options.

• 24-hour secure pay-by-phone – 970-871-2260.

• SmartHub – download the device on a mobile device, or click on the SmartHub icon atyvea.com.

• Dropbox locations — City Market locations in Craig and Steamboat Springs, and the Hayden Mercantile.

• Payments sent via U.S. mail to 2211 Elk River Road, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487



For information about YVEA, visit yvea.com or call 970-879-1160.

Freedom Hooves in search of riders, volunteers



Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado connects the healing power of the horse with the needs of the community.

Therapeutic riding is offered to riders with cognitive, developmental, emotional, physical and sensory needs. The organization uses ranch Hands — at-risk youth age 12 to 18 — as part of the program. Ranch hands learn job skills along with horsemanship. The organization also provides riding for Horizons Specialized Services to expand opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Family Services program supports healing processes begun in traditional counseling. The Veterans Program has therapists alongside veterans through horsemanship activities.



Participant openings are limited and filling fast. Volunteers are also being sought, with no experience needed for some opportunities. The community is invited to help train therapy horses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.



Participant and volunteer applications are available at freedomhooves.org.

Free home energy assessments available



Late spring and early summer are good times to sign up for a free home energy assessment through the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. New funding is available for 15 free residential energy reviews for homes that do not have Atmos Energy natural gas service in Routt and Moffat counties. Funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.



This safety and energy efficiency assessment also is a great opportunity to locate air and energy leaks and other potential energy saving opportunities before beginning home remodeling projects. Homeowners and renters with high utility bills, drafty homes, pipes that freeze or cold areas in their homes are encouraged to sign up at energysmartcolorado.com.



Customers with both YVEA and primary home heating by Atmos Energy are also eligible for free assessments. For more information email suzie@yvsc.org, or call 871-9299, Ext. 104.

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. Contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.