Business Buzz: Economic development board, YVEA meetings Wednesday top long list of business events

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its next business visit meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Vallarta’s of Craig, 2705 W. Victory Way.



Pepe, Cassandra and Macho Nuñez will give the board, staff and guests an in-depth look at the new business location and all their business has to offer.



“The board invites the community to join us as we tour Vallarta’s new, renovated location and learn about the successes and challenges of this locally owned business,” said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry.” Come join us as we listen, learn and network at this great restaurant.”



The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting bimonthly and tours local businesses on alternate months. CMEDP board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend the business visit.



For more information about CMEDP, contact at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

YVEA annual meeting set for Wednesday in Craig

Yampa Valley Electric Association Inc. is a member-owned rural electric cooperative. The association bylaws state, "The annual meeting of the members shall be held annually, at such time and place designated from time to time by the board of directors … for the purpose of electing directors, passing upon reports covering the previous fiscal year and transaction such other business as may come before the meeting."

Have a say in how the electric cooperative is run by attending the meeting to vote for the individuals who serve on YVEA's board of directors. YVEA's board determines the association's policies and direction. The board consists of nine members, and each member serves a three-year term. Election of the director district is handled by mail ballot and in-person voting by those attending the annual meeting.

Registration for the 2018 annual meeting will begin at 3 p.m., and the meeting to begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at the Clarion Inn & Suite, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

For an agenda visit yvea.com.

Blend: Demystifying Design

An upcoming workshop will center on basic skill needed to create brochures, fliers, business cards or rack cards. Learn the skills and tools necessary to take design project to the next level. Chaos Ink owner Jeremy Browning will help participants learn to create successful marketing materials and avoid some common graphic design pitfalls.

The free workshop is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27.

EDCC Northwest Region Economic Development Forum coming to Craig in July



Learn about the attributes of and challenges faced by communities across the state. The Economic Development Council of Colorado provides this opportunity to come together as a region to better the economy as a whole. Topics range from infrastructure, small business development, workforce challenges, economic resiliency, emerging industries and trends.

The forum is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13. The cost is $35 for EDCC members and $55 for non-members.

For sponsorship opportunities or event information contact Operations Director Kim Woodworth at 720-260-4478 or kim.woodworth@edcconline.org.

To learn more about the EDCC, visit edcconline.org

2018 Community Grant applications due July 13



The Yampa Valley Community Foundation Annual Community Grant Cycle opened May 21. New for 2018, all grant requests for general operating support must be approved by YVCF staff before submitting an application, and applications are due July 13. Organizations will be notified of awards in late September. For more information, visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant or contact Emily Beyer at emily@yvcf.org or 970-879-8632.

Electric association changes business office hours



Yampa Valley Electric Association has changed its hours of operation.

"To better serve its members, beginning on June 4, Yampa Valley Electric Association will change its office hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the current business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m," according to a news release from the association. "The days of operation will continue to be Monday through Friday, excluding specific holidays."



The decision to modify the office hours was based on factors including the following.

• Better alignment with the needs of the members, whose heaviest call periods and in-person visits are between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with members often waiting

outside before the doors open.

• Improving alignment of department work schedules, which allows for better collaboration and improved service to members.



The current process for before or after-hours communications will remain the same. YVEA will continue to offer call service 24 hours per day, seven days per week for power outages or other emergency issues. Call 970-879-1160 or 888-873-9832.



Likewise, YVEA's current bill payment options remain the same.

• 24-hour secure pay-by-phone – 970-871-2260.

• SmartHub – download the device on a mobile device, or click on the SmartHub icon at yvea.com.

• Dropbox locations: City Market locations in Craig and Steamboat Springs and at Hayden Mercantile.

• Payments may be sent via U.S. mail to 2211 Elk River Road, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487



For information about YVEA, visit yvea.com or call 970-879-1160.

Freedom Hooves seeks riders, volunteers



Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado connects the healing power of the horse with the needs of our community. Therapeutic riding is offered to riders with cognitive, developmental, emotional, physical and sensory needs. The organization uses "ranch hands" — at-risk youth age 12 to 18 — as part of the program. Ranch hands learn job skills along with horsemanship.

The organization also provides riding for Horizons Specialized Services to expand opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Family Services Program supports healing processes begun in traditional counseling. The Veterans Program has therapists working alongside veterans through horsemanship activities.



Participant openings are limited and filling fast. Volunteers are also being sought, with no experience needed for some opportunities. The community is invited to help train therapy horses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.



Participant and volunteer applications are available at freedomhooves.org.

Free home energy assessments available



Late spring and early summer are good times to sign up for a free home energy assessment through the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. New funding is currently available for 15 free residential energy reviews for homes that do not have Atmos Energy natural gas service in Routt and Moffat counties. Assessments are on a first-come, first-served basis.



This safety and energy efficiency assessment also is an opportunity to locate air and energy leaks and other potential energy savings opportunities before starting home remodeling or repair projects. Homeowners and renters with high utility bills, drafty homes, pipes that freeze or cold areas in their homes are encouraged to sign up at energysmartcolorado.com.



Customers with both YVEA and primary home heating by Atmos Energy are also eligible for free assessments. For more information, contact suzie@yvsc.org or 871-9299, Ext. 104.

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to interested parties. For more information or to apply, contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.