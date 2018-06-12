Business Buzz: Economic development board to visit Vallarta’s of Craig

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its next business visit meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Vallarta's of Craig, 2705 W. Victory Way.

Pepe, Cassandra and Macho Nuñez will give the board, staff and guests an in-depth look at the new business location and all their business has to offer.

"The board invites the community to join us as we tour Vallarta's new, renovated location and learn about the successes and challenges of this locally owned business," said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry. "Come join us as we listen, learn and network at this great restaurant."

The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting bimonthly and tours local businesses on alternate months. CMEDP board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend the business visit.

For more information about CMEDP, contact at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

2018 Community Grant applications due Wednesday, July 13



The Yampa Valley Community Foundation Annual Community Grant Cycle will end Wednesday, June 13. New for 2018, all grant requests for general operating support must be approved by YVCF staff prior to submitting an application. Applications are due Wednesday, July 13, and organizations will be notified of awards in late September.

For more information, visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant, or contact Emily Beyer at emily@yvcf.org or 970-879-8632.

Economic Development Forum coming to Craig in July



Learn about the attributes of and challenges faced by communities across the state. The Economic Development Council of Colorado provides this opportunity to come together as a region to better the economy as a whole. Topics range from infrastructure, small business development, workforce challenges, economic resiliency, emerging industries and trends.

The forum is set for 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The cost is $35 for EDCC members and $55 for non-members.

For sponsorship opportunities or event information contact Operations Director Kim Woodworth at 720-260-4478 or kim.woodworth@edcconline.org. To learn more about the EDCC visit edcconline.org

Freedom Hooves of Northwest Colorado seeks riders, volunteers



Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado connects the healing power of the horse with the needs of the community. Therapeutic riding is offered to riders with cognitive, developmental, emotional, physical and sensory needs. The organization uses "Ranch Hands" — at-risk youth age 12 to 18 — as part of the program.

Ranch hands learn job skills along with horsemanship. The organization also provides riding for Horizons Specialized Services to expand opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Family Services program supports healing processes begun in traditional counseling. The Veterans Program has therapists alongside veterans through horsemanship activities.



Participant openings are limited. Volunteers are also being sought, and no experience is needed for some opportunities. The community is invited to help train therapy horses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.



Participant and volunteer applications are available at freedomhooves.org.

Free home energy assessments available



Late spring and early summer are good times to sign up for a free home energy assessment through the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. New funding is currently available for 15 free residential energy reviews for homes that do not have Atmos Energy natural gas service in Routt and Moffat counties on a first-come, first-served basis.

This safety and energy efficiency assessment also offers a chance to locate air and energy leaks and identify other potential energy saving opportunities before starting home remodeling or repair projects.

Homeowners and renters with high utility bills, drafty homes, pipes that freeze or cold areas in their homes are encouraged to sign up at energysmartcolorado.com.



Customers with both YVEA and primary home heating by Atmos Energy are also eligible for free assessments. For more information contact suzie@yvsc.org or 970-871-9299, ext. 104.

Applications available for event funding



The Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District have made funds available for event marketing and event support for 2018.



Special event funding is budgeted to support special events that contribute to the overall effort of marketing and branding Moffat County.

The MCTA board of directors will evaluate event funding requests and distribute funds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly for funding, as it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications should be submitted no later than 45 days before the event.

A copy of the event funding application will be mailed or emailed to all interested parties. Contact Tom Kleinschnitz at tomk@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.