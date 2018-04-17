Business Buzz: Economic development board to visit local Flint Personnel

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its next business visit meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Flint Personnel, 469 Yampa Ave.

Nancy and C.J. Skowronski will give the CMDEP board and guests an in-depth look into the employment services the company offers the Moffat County business community.

"Developing a strong workforce at all levels is a critical piece of the economic development puzzle," said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry Balleck. "The work Flint Personnel does plays an important role in the development of our local businesses and employees."

The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting bimonthly and tours local businesses during the off months. CMEDP board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend the business visit.

"We welcome community members to the meetings, as well, to learn about what we’re working on and who we are working with," Perry Balleck said.

For more information about CMEDP, contact Perry Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Time management workshop slated for April 25

“How to Multiply Your Time” — a free Blend business workshop opportunity — is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Frontier Station, 277 Ranney St.

Darcy Owens-Trask, labor and workforce specialist with the Colorado Workforce Center, will lead the session, which will offer strategies and techniques about ways to be more efficient and effective with time. RSVPs are not required, and the event is free.

Blend events are typically hosted at 4:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with Frontier Station, Inc.

For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Chamber, Northwest Colorado nonprofits mix it up Thursday



The community is invited to an after-hours business mixer, hosted by the Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Nonprofits of the Bell Tower — Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, Senior Social Center, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and CNCC Community Education and Noseworks.



Learn how local non-profit organizations provide for our community and help celebrate their accomplishments. Enjoy great food, fantastic door prizes, and valuable networking opportunities.



The mixer is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 19 at The Bell Tower, 50 College Drive.



For more information, contact 970-824-5689 or info@craig-chamber.com.

Awards, updates and more slated for State of the Community event in Craig April 25

The Craig Chamber of Commerce’s 12th annual State of the Community event is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the Clarion Inn and Suites. Audience members will hear a recap of 2017’s highlights and learn what’s in store for 2018.



“State of the Community is a great opportunity to get a snapshot update of nearly every important facet of our community,” said Christina Oxley, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.



The Chamber will also present awards for Businessperson of the Year, Business of the Year and a special recognition award. In addition, United Way of Moffat County will present its Volunteer of the Year award.



The keynote speaker is Luis Benitez, director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. Benitez will highlight the state of outdoor recreation and the opportunities available in Moffat County, particularly outdoor recreation-based business development.



There will also be presentations on the state of the city, county and Chamber of Commerce, as well as industry updates from area mines, Craig Station and Memorial Regional Health.



Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at craig-chamber.com. Tickets include the program, dinner and dessert. There will be a cash bar.

Downtown Business Association Spring Expo planned



Vendor registration is underway for the inaugural Downtown Business Association Spring Expo, to be held Saturday, May 5, in downtown Craig.



All business, craft and food vendors are welcome. Vendors pay $25 per 10- by 6-foot booth space and a $50 deposit to ensure all booths are set up on time and stay set up until the close of the expo. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available. For complete regulations and registration form, contact event organizer DeAnna Blackwell at 970-824-7957 or blackwellsinco@gmail.com.



Send completed forms and checks to Downtown Business Association, attn. DeAnne Blackwell, 575 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625.





Spring Elks Lodge plans market craft show, bazaar



The Elks Lodge in Craig is holding a craft bazaar and vendor show May 12. Set will begin at 8 a.m., and the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All vendors are welcome.



Spaces are available for $20, including tables and chairs. The fee will be donated to support area food banks. For more information, email kimhanson63@hotmail.com.



Farmers Market in search of vendors



Vendor registration is open for the 2018 Farmers Market in Craig.



The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays June 2 through Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park in historic downtown Craig.



The market will include vendors selling regionally grown and produced products, including items such as produce, baked goods, jewelry, plants, toiletries, household items and more.



For an informational and registration packet, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the city of Craig or craigbusiness.com.



For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970-274-1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.