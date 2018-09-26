Business Buzz: Economic development board to meet Oct. 8

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its next board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St.

This meeting date marks a change in the regular schedule that was necessitated due to a date conflict and replaces the Sept. 25 meeting.

Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Business consultants sought, invited to orientation

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership is seeking experienced businesspersons to serve as Colorado Small Business Development Center consultants.

Local consultants are paid for their time, and their service allow the organizations to offer free, confidential consultations to start-up and growing companies.

"Serving as a consultant is a meaningful way to make a difference in our local economy," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry said. "We seek to work with local businesspeople with experience in their field and passion for helping others. If that sounds like you, I hope you will consider serving in this rewarding role."

Those interested may learn more by attending an informational session from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

RSVP to director@cmedp.com. For more information, call Perry at 970-620-4370.

CRAFT Studio 101 workshops underway

Moffat County Tourism Association and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are working with the Colorado Tourism Office to bring the Colorado Rural Academy for Tourism, or CRAFT, Studio 101 program to Moffat County.

CRAFT Studio 101 is a 12-week, comprehensive training program offered to select rural communities that are in the beginning stages of building tourism into a viable, sustainable economic strategy.

The CRAFT technical assistance opportunity will bring six full-day training workshops to Craig, as well as provide an opportunity to apply for $10,000 to help with the implementation of strategies developed during the workshops.

"I am truly excited the Colorado Rural Academy for Tourism program has been awarded to Craig and Moffat County. The timing is perfect for our community," MCTA Director Tom Kleinschnitz said. "This program promises to connect all of us in the very important and emerging tourism business sector. These efforts will help create a visitor-ready atmosphere that will ultimately benefit the entire county."

Tourism planning workshops are scheduled at the start and finish of the 12-week program, with industry-specific learning labs between. The full schedule is as follows.

• Rural Tourism and Sustainable Tourism Learning Lab — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth Street.

• Outdoor Adventure Tourism and Visitor Readiness Learning Lab — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth Street.

• Marketing and Social Media and Culinary and Agritourism Learning Lab — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth Street.

• Local Tourism Planning Workshop — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth Street.

• Program Wrap-Up Workshop — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth Street.

The workshops are free and can be taken a la carte or as a complete program. Lunch will be provided for each session.

RSVP for any or all workshops to mcta@moffatcounty.net. For more information, call 970.824.2335.

Salon & Spa at CNCC in Craig closed for classes

The Salon & Spa at Colorado Northwestern Community College will be closed the first 10 weeks of the fall semester, through Oct. 29. During this time, instructors will be educating and training future cosmetologists.



“We value all our patrons and thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you when we open on Oct. 30,” instructors stated in an open letter.



Students will be ready to serve customers once they have completed their instruction.

Moffat among 3 Colorado counties designated primary natural disaster areas

Agricultural producers in Moffat, Boulder, and San Juan counties in Colorado who suffered losses and damages due to severe hail and high winds and drought on two occasions may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans. The loans are made available under the authority of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.



For the recent drought, Perdue has designated Moffat County as a primary natural disaster area.



Producers in the contiguous counties of Rio Blanco and Routt, along with Daggett and Uintah counties in Utah and Carbon and Sweetwater counties in Wyoming, are also eligible for emergency loans.



Producers in these designated primary and contiguous counties have until April 1 to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses.



FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs in addition to the emergency loan program to help eligible farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.



Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for more information about eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available at farmers.gov/recover.