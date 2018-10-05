Business Buzz: Economic development board to meet Monday, Oct. 8

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its next boardroom meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St.

This meeting date marks a change in the regular schedule, which was necessitated due to a date conflict and replaces the Sept. 25 meeting.

Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available



Small, nonfarm businesses in six Wyoming counties and neighboring Colorado counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to Director Tanya N. Garfield, of SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans are intended to offset economic losses due to reduced revenues caused by drought.

Neighboring Colorado counties include Moffat, Routt, and Jackson.



"SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster," Garfield said.



Small, nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.



"Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 3.58 percent for businesses and 2.5 percent for private, nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years, and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship," Garfield said.



Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the secretary's declaration.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information about SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 28.

Moffat County among counties designated primary natural disaster areas

Agricultural producers in Moffat, Boulder, and San Juan counties in Colorado who suffered losses and damages due to severe hail and high winds and drought on two occasions may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans. The loans are made available under the authority of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.



For the recent drought, Perdue has designated Moffat County as a primary natural disaster area.



Producers in the contiguous counties of Rio Blanco and Routt in Colorado, along with Daggett and Uintah counties in Utah and Carbon and Sweetwater counties in Wyoming, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.



Producers in these designated primary and contiguous counties will have until April 1 to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses.



FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs in addition to the emergency loan program to help eligible farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.



Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for more information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is available at farmers.gov/recover.

Salon & Spa at CNCC in Craig to reopen on Oct. 30

The Salon & Spa at Colorado Northwestern Community College will be closed the first 10 weeks of the fall semester, Aug. 15 through Oct. 29. During this time, instructors will be educating and training future cosmetologists.



“We value all our patrons and thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you when we open on Oct. 30,” instructors wrote in an open letter.



Students will be ready to serve customers once they have completed their instruction.