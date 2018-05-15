Business Buzz: Economic development board to hold monthly meeting Wednesday, May 16

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its monthly board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. May 16 in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St. Meetings are open to the public.

"We welcome community members to the meetings, as well, to learn about what we’re working on and who we are working with," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry Balleck said.

For more information about CMEDP, contact Perry Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Major Mortgage holding mixer Thursday, May 17

Join the Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors at a Business After-hours Mixer hosted by Major Mortgage. Enjoy great barbeque fantastic door prizes and valuable networking opportunities.

The mixer is set for 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 17, at 11 East Victory Way.



To RSVP and for more information call 970-824-5689 or email info@craig-chamber.com.

Lucky Hat Mine author to give a presentation Thursday, May 17



"The Lucky Hat Mine" interlaces the tale of a feisty heroine with frontier legend and lore, making for an engaging historical mystery. The story is set in Idaho Springs in the 1860s. Author J.v.L. Bell is scheduled to describe the research she undertook to write the story of the Lucky Hat Mine during a presentation from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 17, and the Museum of Northwest Colorado.



Purchase a copy of the book or the audiobook at Downtown Books before the event to have it signed by Bell.



For more information, call Liane Davis-Kling, of Downtown Books, at 970-824-5343.

SBA loans offered to help grow business



Join the Craig Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration for an evening discussion about small business.

Share ideas about improving the economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and learn which SBA loan programs can help grow a business.

SBA Region 8 Administrator Daniel Nordberg will be in Craig to discuss loan programs and the lending process and hear what issues small businesses are facing and brainstorm solutions.



The event is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 21, at Hampton Inn & Suites, 377 Cedar Court.



Space is limited. Reserve a seat by calling the Craig Chamber of Commerce at 970-824-5689



2018 community grant round opens May 21



The Yampa Valley Community Foundation Annual Community Grant Cycle will open May 21. New for 2018, all grant requests for general operating support must be approved by YVCF staff submitting an application. Grants applications are due July 13, and organizations will be notified of awards in late September. For more information visit yvcf.org/non-profits/apply-for-a-grant.

For more information, contact Emily Beyer at 970-879-8632 or emily@yvcf.orgemily@yvcf.org.

First Farmers Market set for June 2



The Downtown Craig Farmer’s Market will open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 2, and be open Saturdays until Sept. 1 in Alice Pleasant Park. Vendors will be selling a variety of regionally grown and produced products, including baked goods, jewelry, plants toiletry and household items. Other features include live music and specials at Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill for farmer’s market customers.

It's not too late to become a vendor. For more information and a registration packet, visit Community Budget Center, KS Kreations, the city of Craig or craigbusiness.com. For more information, call Chrissy Winters at 970-274-1792 or Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.

EDCC Northwest Region Economic Development Forum coming to Craig in July



Learn about the attributes of and challenges faced by communities across the state. The Economic Development Council of Colorado provides this opportunity to come together as a region to better the economy as a whole. Topics include infrastructure, small business development, workforce challenges, economic resiliency, emerging industries and trends

The forum is set for 3 to 8 p.m. July 11 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13. The cost is $35 for EDCC members and $55 for non-members.

For sponsorship opportunities or event information contact Operations Director Kim Woodworth at 720-260-4478 or kim.woodworth@edcconline.org

To learn more about the EDCC, visit edcconline.org