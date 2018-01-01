Business Buzz: Bank of Colorado passes tax break to employees

Bank of Colorado is paying a special bonus of $1,000 to each full-time associate to share the benefit of the tax cut passed by Congress.



"We feel strongly that the message should be loud and clear that this is a tax cut that will benefit all Americans," said President of Bank of Colorado Shawn Osthoff.



Bank of Colorado has 641 associates in Colorado and New Mexico. Customers will also benefit from the tax cut as Bank of Colorado has raised interest rates on its Money Market accounts.



Bank of Colorado is part of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc., which is family owned since 1938 and is a $10.1 billion financial holding company operating 149 community banks in eight states including 43 locations in Colorado. For more information, visit bankofcolorado.com.

Put financial fitness at the top of your resolution list for 2018



When we think of New Year's resolutions, often the first on the list is to get physically fit. But according to the Department of Regulatory Agencies, there's another type of fitness goal that should be just as high on the resolution list — financial fitness.



So whether you plan on jumping on a treadmill, throwing out your sugary foods, or ridding yourself of a vice, don't forget to also take a look at the money matters that tend to fall through the cracks, and give yourself some peace of mind regarding your financial security. After all of the excitement (and spending) of the holidays, it makes sense to take time in January to ensure that your financial house is in order. Not only will you increase your financial fitness level, but taking these steps may also prevent future pitfalls.

Here are four tips from DORA to get financial fit in 2018:



1 — Get organized: Create and carefully maintain an orderly system for your current investments and money management accounts. Whether it's a designated drawer with organized files, a computer program, or one of the newer online personal finance tools and apps that allow you to organize, manage and even pay bills through one central account, keeping all your affairs in a place that's easy to access and review on a regular basis is the best way for you to monitor your financial health.



2 — Be vigilant: If you are managing files on a computer, be vigilant about cybersecurity. Speaking with an expert who can analyze and recommend proper protections is a great place to start.

3 — Meet with a licensed financial professional: The beginning of a new year is a great time to take a look at how things were managed in the previous year. It can also be beneficial in getting an early start preparing for tax season. When meeting with a licensed financial professional, take a notebook to write down questions, notes, and next steps so that the things you discuss won't be forgotten or overlooked once the meeting is done. It's also helpful to review your statements side-by-side with your professional. Be sure you can explain what he/she is discussing with you in your own words. And if there is anything you don't understand, speak up. Ask questions and don't leave until you have clarity. This will create a dialogue between you and your professional and ensure that decisions are based on what's most suitable for your goals. It will also help you better recognize if there are any changes or issues that may arise in future statements.



4 — Get legal affairs in order: The beginning of a new year is always a good time to set up a meeting with an attorney or someone who helps manage your legal affairs. Review documents pertaining to your wishes for power of attorney, wills, and other important considerations that would need to be in place should you face an emergency in the coming year.



Of course, if you need assistance, ask DORA — the Division of Securities at the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) is available to take your calls and questions about these three tips and more. Call the Division at 303-894-2320 or the DORA Senior Hotline at 720-593-6720 for help at any time.

Festival of Trees celebrates 'Christmas Around the World' ends Jan. 5

Christmas Around the World is the theme of the 6th Annual Festival of Trees now on display in the atrium of the Moffat County Courthouse. The exhibit of trees decorated by area nonprofits using the theme is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Jan. 5.

United Way Grant applications close Jan. 12



Moffat County United Way, Moffat County Human Resource Council and the Key Club/Youth United Way are now accepting applications for funding applications for 2018. One or all applications may be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 12 to United Way, now located in Suite 2 at 504 W. Victory Way. Late applications will not be accepted. If you have any questions or to obtain an application contact Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold by calling 970-824-6222.



Economic Development Partnership board to host annual meeting Jan. 17

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its annual meeting and regular board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, both in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St.

"The annual meeting includes member representatives electing board members, approving the budget and hearing updates on 2017 and goals for 2018," said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck. "We welcome community members to the meetings as well to learn about what we're working on. We have made great strides in 2017 and have lofty goals for 2018, and I am excited to share those."

For more information about CMEDP, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Register now for tax help from Moffat County United Way



Moffat County United Way is again offering free income tax assistance for people who make less than $54,000 a year and have simple tax returns. You must make an appointment for the service. Most appointments take less than 30 minutes. Northwest Colorado Center for Independence is offering transportation for individuals who need it. Help will be given 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 in room 201 of the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive, Craig. The services is free, but qualifying individuals must bring identification, Social Security numbers for family, and financial statements (W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, bank statements, total paid for day care, health insurance statements, etc…) to the appointment. To learn more and make an appointment contact Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil by calling 970-326-6222.



Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant moving



Dec. 23 was the last day Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant operated out of the Centennial Mall. They will reopen in the new year — with a date yet to be determined — on the hill at 27015 W. Victory Way, Craig — the old Signal Hill Inn.