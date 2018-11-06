Business Buzz: Annual countdown to Christmas starts at MJK Thursday, Nov. 8

M.J.K. Sales and Feed and the Craig Chamber of Commerce are holding a countdown to Christmas event from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8. Enjoy a progressive dinner throughout M.J.K. Sales and Feed while browsing their aisles in search of those perfect holiday touches and gifts. M.J.K. Sales and Feed is located 2315 W. First St.

Salon & Spa at CNCC in Craig has reopened

The Salon & Spa at Colorado Northwestern Community College is open and accepting clients. The salon and spa was closed the first 10 weeks of the fall semester to allow instructors to educate and train future cosmetologists. The Salon & Spa is located at 2801 W. Ninth St.



For a list of services and prices visit cncc.edu/the-salon-spa. For an appointment, call 970-824-1145.

Veterans Small Business Week happening now

For the fifth consecutive year, the Small Business Administration is celebrating businesses owned by America's veterans.

The nationwide Small Business Administration event celebrates the accomplishments of every veteran, service member, and military spouse who is a small business owner.

“I am thankful that the SBA makes an effort to help veterans and their families,” said Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams in a news release. “My office provides tools to the military community in Colorado to make it easy to start and maintain a small business.”

Colorado’s economy is outperforming most of the country, according to the latest economic indicators report released by the Secretary of State’s Office. There are more than 700,000 businesses in Colorado that are in good standing.

At the 11th annual veterans small business conference in April, Williams emphasized that Colorado is one of the best states in the country to start a business. Many business filing options are available online, and Colorado is the only state to offer free online business certifications.

Find out more information at SBA’s website, sba.gov/national-veterans-small-business-week?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

SBA economic injury disaster loans available to small businesses



Small nonfarm businesses in six Wyoming counties and neighboring counties in Colorado are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to Director Tanya N. Garfield, of SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans are meant to offset economic losses due to reduced revenues caused by drought.



Neighboring Colorado counties include Moffat, Routt, and Jackson.



"SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster," Garfield said.



Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.



"Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster, only, and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 3.58 percent for businesses and 2.5 percent for private, nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship," Garfield said.



Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance during drought disasters.



Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information about SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 28.