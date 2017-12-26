Business Buzz: 2 Craig restaurants temporarily closed

At least two Craig eateries are temporarily closed. The Ocean Pearl Restaurant, 441 W. Victory Way, is closed until Jan. 2 for holiday break.

Dec. 23 was the last day Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant operated out of the Centennial Mall. It will reopen in the new year, though the exact date is yet to be determined, on the hill at 27015 W. Victory Way — the old Signal Hill Inn.

Locals Love you more contest ends Sunday



The Downtown Business Association is conducting its Locals Love You More Contest through Dec. 31.



To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and The Community Budget Center.



For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held Jan. 3.



The goal is to incentivize Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.



Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks. For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.



Annual Festival of Trees event ends Jan. 5

Christmas Around the World is the theme of the sixth annual Festival of Trees, now on display in the atrium of the Moffat County Courthouse. The exhibit of trees, decorated by area nonprofits using the theme, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 5. Visitors are invited to vote on their favorite tree, with prizes going to the winning nonprofits.

United Way Grant applications close Jan. 12



Moffat County United Way, Moffat County Human Resource Council and the Key Club/Youth United Way are accepting applications for funding applications for 2018. One or all applications may be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, to the United Way, now located in Suite 2 at 504 West Victory Way. Late applications will not be accepted.

For more information or to obtain an application, call Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold at 970-824-6222.

Economic Development Partnership board to host annual meeting

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its annual meeting and regular board meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, both in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St.

"The annual meeting includes member representatives electing board members, approving the budget and hearing updates on 2017 and goals for 2018," said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck. "We welcome community members to the meetings, as well to learn about what we're working on. We have made great strides in 2017 and have lofty goals for 2018, and I am excited to share those."

For more information about CMEDP, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Retailers say new tax reform will boost economy



The National Retail Federation welcomed tax reform signed into law recently by President Donald Trump, saying the measure will dramatically benefit businesses, workers and consumers.



"This is landmark legislation that will boost our nation's economy more than anything we have seen in decades," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "Middle-class taxpayers are the biggest winners, with significantly more take-home pay thanks to tax cuts and vast new employment opportunities because of tax relief that will help large and small businesses alike create new jobs."

NRF analysis shows that cutting the corporate tax rate will save large businesses enough to create between 500,000 and 1.5 million jobs, while reducing taxes for "pass throughs" will benefit the small retailers that make up 95 percent of the industry. Congressional estimates show a family earning the average income of $73,000 per year will see a tax cut of over $2,000 in 2018.



"Retailers are winners under tax reform, since our industry receives few of the tax breaks that benefit other sectors of the economy and pay the highest effective tax rate of any industry," Shay said. "Lower taxes will help us grow our businesses and offer our customers better value. But, the biggest benefit for retailers will come as lower taxes and increased global competitiveness help U.S. companies throughout the economy put more Americans to work and pay them higher wages. Consumers with jobs and money in their pockets benefit the entire economy, including retailers and every job behind every product on our shelves."



NRF has led the retail industry's fight for tax reform for years, calling on Congress to eliminate tax breaks that benefit only some industries and use the revenue saved to lower rates for all companies, including small businesses. During this year's debate, NRF helped defeat a border adjustment tax proposal that would have driven up the price of imports and put many retailers out of business, took retail CEOs to meet with members of Trump's Cabinet, met with Trump at the White House, arranged for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to address retailers on tax reform and rallied with senators on Capitol Hill to support tax relief for small businesses.



Register now for tax help from Moffat County United Way



Moffat County United Way is offering free income tax assistance for people who make less than $54,000 per year and have simple tax returns. Appointments are required, and most appointments take less than 30 minutes.

Northwest Colorado Center for Independence is offering transportation for individuals who need it. Help will be given from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 9, in room 201 of the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive.

The service is free, but qualifying individuals must bring identification, Social Security numbers for family and financial statements (W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, bank statements, total paid for day care, health insurance statements, for example) to the appointment.

To learn more or make an appointment, call Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil at 970-326-6222.

