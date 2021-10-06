Busch Light lands in Moffat County with what it calls the 1st outdoor co-working space

TreeWork, near Freeman Reservoir, could be the beginning of a new movement

TreeWork, an outdoor co-working space created by Busch Light, is located in Moffat County this week.

Courtesy Busch Light

Anheuser-Busch is a $15 billion beverage company. But this week, its newest initiative is taking place in Moffat County.

TreeWork, an outdoor co-working space being called the first of its kind, is a Busch Light-branded effort on Gary Cole’s land near Freeman Reservoir. The week-long stay-and-work production exercises the pristine wilderness near Craig and turns it into a destination for remote workers far and wide.

“They provide beer, wifi and a place to work,” said Cole. “They’re bringing in a new group every day, they stay one night. It’s here through Friday, and they’ll be hosting about 60 people total. Out of thousands of applicants, they had to keep it pretty limited.”

The idea, according to a Busch Light representative, is to take remote work to the next level — specifically the remote part.

“We took remote work and made it very remote,” the representative said. “We believe everything’s better outside, and with everyone working remotely, causing a lot of fatigue and strain, we believe the great outdoors is the cure for that. TreeWork is our solution to that fatigue.”

Busch Light said the effort has been in the works for months, as multiple locations across the country were vetted and they landed on this secluded area about half an hour outside of Craig.

A press release from the beer brand outlines the intentions in a comment from an Anheuser-Busch vice president.

“Busch Light champions all things outdoors because we know the powerful impact that simply being outside can have,” said Daniel Black, Group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch, in the release. “As the beer brewed for the great outdoors, we knew we had a chance to step in and create a co-working space that leverages the beauty of nature to help alleviate some of the stress and fatigue that have been impacting all of us.”

The release notes that research into co-working spaces across the country had what the brand calls “one fatal flaw:” They were indoors.

But for Moffat County and Craig, the opportunity to leverage the area’s abundant natural space is one that certainly has folks like Cole excited.

“This is a big thing for Moffat County,” Cole said.

Whether the brand returns to the location is up in the air, but it seems likely the concept will continue.

“It’s too early to say, being in the midst of TreeWork now,” the representative said. “But response has been overwhelming, and we’re encouraged. We want to do this type of activation for our fans again, but it’s too early to say. We’re thrilled with how it’s going and looking so far.”