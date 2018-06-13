Burglaries, crashes keep officers investigating: On the record June 12
June 13, 2018
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, June 12
4:27 a.m. On the 300 block of East Victory Way, officers made contact with a pedestrian.
8:40 a.m. On the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary.
9:40 a.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers investigated a possible hit-and-run crash.
9:57 a.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers investigated a report of a theft.
11:28 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Avene, officers investigated a case of harassment.
11:41 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated an incident involving a possible drug violation.
1:14 p.m. On the 1800 block of B Street, officers investigated a crash that caused property damage.
1:40 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers investigated a case of harassment.
1:41 p.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, officers investigated a report of theft.
1:42 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers investigated a report of an injured animal.
1:49 p.m. On 1000 School Street, officers investigated a report of a burglary.
4:13 p.m. On 3400 Ridgeview Road, officers investigated a threat.
7:18 p.m. Behind Walmart, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person.
9:35 p.m. On the 300 block of Hawthorne Street, officers investigated a possible hit-and-run crash.
11:26 p.m. On the 400 block of Russell Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.
11:36 p.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth and Legion streets, officers investigated a noise complaint.