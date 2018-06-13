Burglaries, crashes keep officers investigating: On the record June 12

Craig Police Department



Tuesday, June 12



4:27 a.m. On the 300 block of East Victory Way, officers made contact with a pedestrian.

8:40 a.m. On the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary.

9:40 a.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers investigated a possible hit-and-run crash.



9:57 a.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers investigated a report of a theft.

11:28 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Avene, officers investigated a case of harassment.

11:41 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated an incident involving a possible drug violation.

1:14 p.m. On the 1800 block of B Street, officers investigated a crash that caused property damage.

1:40 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers investigated a case of harassment.

1:41 p.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, officers investigated a report of theft.

1:42 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers investigated a report of an injured animal.

1:49 p.m. On 1000 School Street, officers investigated a report of a burglary.

4:13 p.m. On 3400 Ridgeview Road, officers investigated a threat.

7:18 p.m. Behind Walmart, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person.

9:35 p.m. On the 300 block of Hawthorne Street, officers investigated a possible hit-and-run crash.

11:26 p.m. On the 400 block of Russell Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.

11:36 p.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth and Legion streets, officers investigated a noise complaint.