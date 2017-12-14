Burglar discovered in residence: On the record for Dec. 11, 12

Craig Police Department

Monday, Dec. 11

10:24 a.m. On the 1900 block of Woodland Avenue, officers responded to a report of possible fraud or forgery.

11:14 a.m. On West Victory Way and Moffat County Road 7, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers determined it was a civil matter. A male party lent his car to his girlfriend, and she hadn't returned it yet.

11:57 a.m. At Yampa Avenue and East Fourth Street, a caller reported two dogs at large that were barking and jumping at a loaded livestock trailer parked in the area. The caller thought the dogs might try to get in the trailer or scare the animals. Animal control impounded the dogs.

12:26 p.m. On the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. A woman said she left her older white van at Traveler's Inn and returned to find it was missing. She named a suspect, and officers were investigating.

6:08 p.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, a woman reported her ex-husband was harassing her via Facebook. Officers spoke with the woman, and no action was taken.

9:03 p.m. At the west Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party in a white Ford with blue stripes at pump No. 13. The man repeatedly got out of his truck, went to the pump, then got back into his truck. He'd been doing this for about 30 minutes. Officers contacted the man, and everything was fine.

9:39 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, a caller said they thought they heard someone yelling for help in the area near Rose and Tucker. Officers found nothing amiss.

10:24 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, a woman stated she thought her ex-boyfriend may have broken into her apartment. Officers arrived to find the man still inside her apartment and arrested the 35-year-old man for first-degree trespass, possession of schedule I/II drugs and drug paraphernalia, violation of a restraining order and domestic violence

11:41 p.m. On the 2100 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman were outside verbally arguing and knocked over some trash cans. They weren't cooperative with officers, but officers confirmed there had been no arrestable offense.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

8:41 a.m. On the 300 block of Mack Lane, officers responded to a report of a disturbance caused by a dispute between a boss and an employee. Officers stood by while the employee retrieved personal property.

11:28 a.m. On the 3400 block of Ridgeview Road, officers responded to a report of an IRS scam call. No information was released.

12:13 p.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A resident came home and found a burglar in their home. Described as a young male wearing a black jacket and a black hat, who reportedly fled the residence carrying a backpack. The caller tried to follow him and was able to identify one of the suspects allegedly involved. Several items were taken, and officers are investigating.

1:08 p.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of suspicious footprints in the snow in someone's backyard. It was determined the footprint were left by a meter reader.

1:39 p.m. At the Colorado Northwestern Community College salon, officers responded to a report of a stolen laptop. The caller believed it happened within the previous couple weeks.

2:08 p.m. At Sunset Meadows on Ledford Street, a caller asked about the need to report an episode in which one party was having a seizure and accidentally hit another party. No crime occurred.

3:52 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, a caller reported a door was open on a storage shed and was concerned someone was inside. Officers checked and found nothing missing.

5:01 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, officers responded to a report of a theft of a PlayStation. The resident believed their front door was locked, but no sign of forced entry was found.

8:21 p.m. On the 300 block of Mack Lane, a business owner reported someone was on his property. Officers checked and found nothing amiss.

8:27 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller heard a female and male arguing, then heard a vehicle leave in a hurry and the female crying. Officers found no provable crime but issued a warning.

10:08 p.m. At the Sinclair Station and East Victory Way, officers responded to a car versus deer crash. The driver was uninjured, and the deer ran off. A purple Plymouth van needed a tow. Officers eventually found the deer, and it had to be put down.

10:48 p.m. On the 700 block of Country Club Drive, officers responded to a report of a theft involving a foster child. The item was recovered, and the matter was turned over to the Department of Human Services.