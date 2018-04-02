Burglar busted: On the record March 30 through April 1

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 30



7:40 a.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers provided traffic control while a motorist changed a tire.



11:28 a.m. In the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers issued a citation for trespass.

3:57 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers issued two juveniles with minor in possession citations.

4:05 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call.

4:44 p.m. At Stockmans Liquor, officers trespassed an intoxicated man.

5:24 p.m. In Sherwood Forest, officers investigated a report of criminal mischief. Someone had removed city signs and tossed them in the creek.

10:17 p.m. In the 400 block of West Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The reporting party found a person in the kitchen trying to get into a purse. The man left before officers arrived, but the 32-year-old Steamboat Springs man was later arrested for criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of a control substance and drug paraphernalia and violation of a restraining order.



Saturday, March 31



8:29 a.m. Near the intersection of Colorado and East Seventh streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was seen with his right hand in his left pocket, standing for about 30 minutes on the northwest corner of the street, which the caller found strange. The man was contacted by officers.



11:54 a.m. In the 600 block of Riford Road, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in progress. A woman had been injured during an argument with her son. No charges were issued at the time.

1:53 p.m. In the 700 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A window and screen were broken, and a ball cap was left behind. Nothing was found to be missing.

3:56 p.m. In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers attempted to serve a warrant for a man wanted on charges of a felony.

7:39 p.m. In the 3400 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A silver car ran into a ditch. Two males were seen leaving the car and running past a pond into nearby apartments.

Sunday, April 1



1:40 a.m. In the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a group of drunken teenagers headed to town. There was allegedly a fight between two males.

2 a.m. In the 200 block of Commerce Street, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress. When officers arrived, a man reported having witnessed a verbal altercation and called officers when he thought it might become physical. Everything was OK when officers arrived.

8:26 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence. Upon investigation, officers learned everyone was OK.

11:51 a.m. In the 600 block of Breeze Street, officers recovered a wallet containing only a driver's license. The wallet was found in the middle of the street.

1:34 a.m. In the 700 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to reports that a female neighbor was yelling profanities. Officers spoke with both parties, and they agreed to leave each other alone.

5:34 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of child abuse/neglect.

11:03 p.m. Near the south end of City Park, officers investigated reports of an unoccupied vehicle.