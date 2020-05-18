Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on road and trail plan

The Bureau of Land Management's Little Snake Field Office in Craig.

The Bureau of Land Management released an environmental assessment for public comment, Monday, that analyzes alternatives for managing more than 1,870 miles of inventoried roads and trails across approximately 638,195 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat and Routt counties.

The Little Snake Field Office in Craig is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to ensure effective public access to public lands now and into the future, according to a press release from the agency.

To make the effort more manageable, the field office has been divided into three travel management areas.

“We developed these alternatives for Travel Management Area 3 after working with the public to learn how they are currently using the roads and trails in this area, and what they would like to see in the future,” said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. “Public involvement is critical for helping us develop an effective travel network that enhances public access.”

Travel Management Inventory Area 3 includes public lands in Routt County along with Diamond Mountain, Browns Park, Cold Springs, Cross Mountain, Axial Basin, Williams Fork, and Elk Springs in Moffat County. TMA3 comprises the majority of areas within the field office not included in TMA1 or TMA2, which are further along in their route evaluation process.

Comments need to be received by June 17, 2020. Maps and additional information are available on-line at https://go.usa.gov/xE98P or at the Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson Street in Craig. Comments may be e-mailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625.

Last year, recreation on lands managed by BLM Colorado generated $618 million and supported more than 5,000 jobs.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address or any other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

