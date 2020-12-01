Bureau of Land Management offering Christmas tree cutting permits in Craig, Kremmling, and Meeker

Finding and cutting your own Christmas tree can double as a fun family activity and a way to improve the health of the forest. National Forest permits are now available for $10 at U.S. Forest Service offices in Colorado and Wyoming.

Craig Press File

Residents of Craig, Kremmling, and Meeker can now obtain permits for Christmas tree cutting on Bureau of Land Management land.

Permits are now available from BLM field offices in Craig, Kremmling, and Meeker, according to BLM. Permits for the White River Field Office are also now available online at https://forestproducts.blm.gov/; other offices are also moving quickly to enroll in online sales.

Permits cost $10 per tree, according to BLM.

Residents wanting to pick up permits are reminded that office hours are generally 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, due to changing COVID-19 impacts, office access or hours may be limited – visitors should call ahead. Permits may also be purchased over the phone and picked up outside or mailed with a postage handling fee as well.

Tree species vary across the field offices, but most offer piñon pine or juniper. Christmas tree cutting is permitted on most BLM-administered lands within the Kremmling, Little Snake, and White River field offices, though some restrictions may apply. Maps of cutting areas are available with permits at the respective BLM offices.

“With the purchase of a permit, families can take part in the time-honored tradition of selecting and cutting their own holiday tree,” said White River Field Manager Kent Walter. “We recommend bringing along a hand saw, rope or twine, extra food, water and blankets when you cut your tree. Tire chains, a shovel and emergency supplies are also a good idea.”

For more information about Christmas tree cutting on BLM lands in northwest Colorado reach out to one of these offices:

Little Snake Field Office: 455 Emerson St., Craig, Colorado 81625; 970-826-5000

Kremmling Field Office: 2103 Park Ave., Kremmling, Colorado 80459; 970-724-3000

White River Field Office: 220 E. Market St., Meeker, Colorado 81641; 970-878-3800

