Bulldogs sweep Panthers in Friday night basketball action

On the road Friday for a matchup with the Middle Park Panthers, the Moffat County Bulldogs rolled to an impressive sweep, as the girls’ varsity team cruised to a 71-27 win, while the boys’ varsity team picked up a hard-fought 76-70 win.

Opening up the night, the Bulldog girls cruised to a 44-point win, shaking off some turnover issues in the third quarter to easily claim victory.

Prior to the third quarter issues, Moffat County raced out to a 25-3 lead early in the second quarter, putting the game away early.

Moffat County sophomore Lizzy Lewarne (left) and senior Emaleigh Papierski (right) go up for a loose ball against a Middle Park defender during Friday night's action in Granby. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



The defensive prowess of the Bulldogs stood out as they forced the Panthers into multiple lengthy scoring droughts throughout the game.

The Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 55-13 through three quarters before the defense struggled in the fourth quarter, and the game opened up more for the Panthers, as Middle Park scored 14 fourth-quarter points to cap off the 71-27 decision in favor of Moffat County.

Moffat County improves to 2-1 on the season with the 44-point win. The win ends a road trip that saw the Bulldogs travel 466 miles over the last 48 hours.

Bulldog boys grind out 6-point win

Looking to follow up the Moffat County girls’ big win, the Moffat County boys’ basketball team took to the floor Friday night and fought hard for a 76-70 win.

Moffat County held a comfortable 39-24 lead at the half, but foul trouble and turnovers in the second half allowed the Panthers to claw their way back in the second half, forcing the Bulldogs to come through in the clutch at the free throw line late in the fourth quarter.

Moffat County was in foul trouble for the entirety of the game with 21 team fouls. However, the Bulldogs came up big late at the free throw line, finishing with a 60% shooting percentage at the charity stripe, helping the Bulldogs hold off the Panthers.

Moffat County junior Thayne Kitchen grabs a loose ball out of the air during Friday night's game in Granby against Middle Park. (Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News)



The win pushes the Bulldogs record to 2-1 on the season. Moffat County was led by senior Wesley Count’s 15 points.

Both Bulldog hoops teams are back in action again on Saturday, Feb. 6, when they host the Grand Junction Central Warriors. The first game will tip off at approximately 10:00 am with the Girls JV team taking the floor to start the day off.

