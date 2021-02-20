Bulldogs split Saturday 3A WSL action against Panthers

Moffat County senior Emaleigh Papierski follows through on a 3-point shot Saturday night against Delta as the Moffat County student section looks on.



Taking on the Delta Panthers Saturday at Moffat County High School in 3A Western Slope League action, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ boys and girls basketball teams split with the Panthers, as the girls dropped a tough 58-41 decision to the No. 7 Panthers, while the boys snapped a four-game losing streak with a big 67-55 win.

As is becoming a pattern for the Bulldogs’ girls basketball team, they came flying out of the half with a big third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 15-8. The strong third quarter wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs to overcome a 33-17 halftime deficit though, as Moffat County eventually fell 58-41 to the No. 7 team in the state, dropping to 5-3 on the year.

The trend of strong third quarters out of the half is something that is a conscious effort from the Bulldogs, junior Cayden King said.

“In the locker room, like when we’re talking, we just know we have to go out and give it 100% because we know the third quarter and fourth quarter is the most important because it’s what decides the game,” King said. The junior led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Throughout the night, the Bulldogs struggled to slow down Delta standout senior Alexa Huff, who scored a game-high 27 points in the win.

Despite Huff’s big night, the Bulldogs had chances to pull off the upset but struggled to get stops down the stretch and hit shots when they needed to. Moffat County fought to try to come back the entire game though, which made Bulldog Head Coach Eric Hamilton proud.

“I’m really proud of their effort in the second half. They never gave up, they really made a nice run. We were really close, that’s just a really good ball team,” Hamilton said. “We just have to learn from it and get better.”

Sitting at 5-3 (1-1 3A WSL), the Bulldogs return to action Tuesday night as they travel to Meeker to take on the Cowboys in non-league action.

Bulldog boys snap four-game losing streak in impressive fashion

Talk about getting the monkey off their backs.

Staring down a possible five-game losing streak and an 0-2 start in league play, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ boys basketball team righted the ship Saturday night at home, getting back in the win column, much to the relief of the team and head coach Steven Maneotis.

“I feel like a 500 pound gorilla is off of our backs,” Maneotis said. “So, it feels good to be able to get the win.”

Moffat County senior Wesley Counts skys for a layup Saturday at home against Delta. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



In what was dubbed a “White Out“ game by the fans, the crowd of students was into the game from start to finish. Their intensity was good for the Bulldogs in this game, but it wasn’t the biggest difference maker.

“I mean the crowd is definitely nice to have. It gives you momentum and support but I think with this weird year, we’d be fine either way,” said senior Wesley Counts, who led Moffat County with 15 points.

Much like the girls’ game , the third quarter put the boys’ game away for the Bulldogs as they won the third frame by a score of 19-13. The Bulldogs went up by as much as 17 points Saturday night before giving up a late run in the fourth quarter that they were able to withstand.

The win moves Moffat County to 4-4 (1-1 3A WSL) on the season. The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday on the road against the Meeker Cowboys in non-league action.

