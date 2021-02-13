Bulldog wrestling sweeps Rifle, Battle Mountain in Saturday action

Moffat County’s Michael Voloshin gets cleaned up during a 152-pound match against Battle Mountain’s Tyson Vasquez in Rifle on Saturday. Voloshin would go on to pin Vasquez at 2:48. (Ray K. Erku / Post Independent)



Keeping things rolling early in the 2021 season, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ wrestling team hit the road Saturday afternoon for a triangular dual against the host Rifle Bears and Battle Mountain Huskies and swept the two schools in impressive fashion to move to 5-2 on the year.

Against the Bears, Moffat County cruised to a 54-15 win, before then downing the Huskies 52-9, capping off a strong weekend of wrestling for the Bulldogs.

Moffat County jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead against Rifle thanks to wins from juniors Anthony Duran and Caden Call.

Rifle got on the board in the 138-pound weight class when Bryce Rowley took down senior Blake Juergens, but the Bulldogs went on a run of five consecutive victories after that, as junior Hunter Federickson, sophomore Michael Voloshin, junior Pepper Rhyne, freshman Blake Hill, and sophomore Billy Lawton recorded wins for the Bulldogs.

Those five wins made the score 27-3 in favor of the Bulldogs. Moffat County’s stretched of wins was abruptly stopped by Rifle, thanks to two consecutive forfeit wins in favor of the Bears’ Alex Guardado and Corey Edwards in the 195-pound and 220-pound weight classes.

After a double forfeit, the Bulldogs finished the meet off with a string of three consecutive wins, thanks to freshman Noah Duran, sophomore Kaden Hixson and sophomore Brody Wiser.

Fresh off that win, the Bulldogs hit the mat again, this time against Battle Mountain.

Against the Huskies, Moffat County got off to a lightning fast start with eight consecutive wins. That streak was started by Hixson, and included Wiser, Duran, Call, Juergens, Frederickson, Voloshin, and Rhyne all picking up wins.

Hill fell via pinfall to end that streak to Battle Mountain’s Anthony Sanchez, followed by Lawton suffering a decision loss to Mathew Marshall Jones.

Moffat County’s Billy Hill tries to escape Battle Mountain’s Anthony Sanchez in a 170-pound match in Rifle on Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



The next four matches were three double forfeits in a row before Noah Duran finished the day off with a decision win over Grady Devins.

Moffat County has a week off before they make the trip to Palisade High School to face off against Meeker, Palisade, and Hayden in a quad meet on Saturday, Feb. 20.

