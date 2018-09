Bulldog Sports — Week of Sept. 26, 2018

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football championships at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

1 p.m. Moffat County High School Homecoming Parade at Craig City Park and Victory Way

3 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Olathe at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Olathe at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Olathe at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education 5K and One-Mile Fun Run at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country at MCHS Invitational at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Craig Middle School football at Steamboat Springs

10 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball vs. Rock Springs, Rawlins, Wyoming and Vernal, Utah at Rock Springs, Wyoming

10 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Latigo Trails Equestrian Center in Elbert

11 a.m. Moffat County High School Homecoming Tailgate Party at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Latigo Trails Equestrian Center in Elbert

4 p.m. Moffat County High School golfer Torin Reed at 3A State Championships at Boulder Country Club

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School golfer Torin Reed at 3A State Championships at Boulder Country Club

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Basalt

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School golfer Torin Reed at 3A State Championships at Boulder Country Club

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer at Basalt

4:30 p.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at Baggs, Wyoming