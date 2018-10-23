Bulldog Sports — Week of Oct. 24, 2018

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

6 p.m. American Legion Post 62 Haunted House at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

7 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer Haunted House at Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Friday

6 p.m. American Legion Post 62 Haunted House at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer Haunted House at Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Saturday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School cross country at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Colorado Springs

11 a.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Aspen

Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Aspen

1 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Aspen

1 p.m. Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40

6 p.m. American Legion Post 62 Haunted House at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

7 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer Haunted House at Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

8 p.m. Rock N Bowl Halloween Party at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Fruita Monument at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

4 p.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.