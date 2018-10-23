 Bulldog Sports — Week of Oct. 24, 2018 | CraigDailyPress.com

Bulldog Sports — Week of Oct. 24, 2018

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School football captains Jared Baker, left, and Josh Teeter lead the team onto the field for the second half of the Bulldogs' Homecoming game. MCHS football will honor its seniors Friday night during the final game of the season with Rifle.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

6 p.m. American Legion Post 62 Haunted House at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

7 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer Haunted House at Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Friday

6 p.m. American Legion Post 62 Haunted House at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Rifle at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer Haunted House at Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Saturday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School cross country at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Colorado Springs

11 a.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Aspen

Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Aspen

1 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Aspen

1 p.m. Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40

6 p.m. American Legion Post 62 Haunted House at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

7 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer Haunted House at Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

8 p.m. Rock N Bowl Halloween Party at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Fruita Monument at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

4 p.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.