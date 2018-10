Bulldog Sports — Week of Oct. 10, 2018

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

3 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men's soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:40 p.m. Moffat County High School cross country at Rifle Invitational

Friday

7 p.m. Bingo Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

Saturday

8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Rangely Tournament

10 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association hockey swap, barbecue and Try Hockey for Free Day at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer at Vail Mountain School

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men's soccer vs. Snow College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School cheer clinic at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Soroco at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Soroco at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School cheer clinic at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School basketball camp at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane