Bulldog Sports — Week of March 28, 2018
March 27, 2018
Wednesday
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Cobble Creek Golf Course in Montrose
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
2 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Rangely
4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Rangely
Recommended Stories For You
Friday
TBD Craig Middle School wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle School State Championships in Denver
10 a.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Meeker Invitational
Saturday
TBD Craig Middle School wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle School State Championships in Denver
9 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field Sprint Into Spring 5K at Veterans Memorial Park
9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction
11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Delta
1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Delta
Sunday
4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Battlement Mesa Golf Course in Battlement Mesa
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Glenwood Springs JV Meet
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.