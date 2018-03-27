Bulldog Sports — Week of March 28, 2018

Wednesday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Cobble Creek Golf Course in Montrose

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

2 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Rangely

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Rangely

Friday

TBD Craig Middle School wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle School State Championships in Denver

10 a.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Meeker Invitational

Saturday

TBD Craig Middle School wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle School State Championships in Denver

9 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field Sprint Into Spring 5K at Veterans Memorial Park

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer at Delta

1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer at Delta

Sunday

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Battlement Mesa Golf Course in Battlement Mesa

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Glenwood Springs JV Meet

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.