Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Basalt

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball at Basalt

Friday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Rifle Invitational

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Colorado Mesa University Relays in Grand Junction

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at District Tournament in Rangely

Recommended Stories For You

10 a.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Colorado Mesa University Relays in Grand Junction

Sunday

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

8 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation lifeguard training at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

8 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation lifeguard training at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane