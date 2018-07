Bulldog Sports — Week of July 25, 2018

Wednesday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School volleyball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer refresher day at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

5 p.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School sports physicals at Memorial Regional Health Medical Clinic, 785 Russell St.

6 p.m. Northwest Colorado Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School football 7 on 7 at Meeker

9 a.m. Moffat County High School volleyball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Recommended Stories For You

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U6 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U8 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U10 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U12 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

Friday

6 p.m. TGIF Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

Saturday

4 p.m. Moffat County Elite Cheer tryouts at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Sunday

None

Monday

TBD Moffat County High School boys golf at golf camp at Paa-Ko Ridge Golf Club in Sandia Park, New Mexico

5 p.m. Moffat County High School Football Camp at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

TBD Moffat County High School boys golf at golf camp at Paa-Ko Ridge Golf Club in Sandia Park, New Mexico

9 a.m. Moffat County High School volleyball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School Football Camp at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U6 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U8 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U10 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U12 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School fall sports parents meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane