Bulldog Sports — Week of July 11, 2018
July 11, 2018
Wednesday
7 a.m. Moffat County High School football at Goshen County Football Camp in Torrington, Wyoming
9 a.m. Moffat County High School volleyball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Northwest Colorado Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Thursday
7 a.m. Moffat County High School football at Goshen County Football Camp in Torrington, Wyoming
9 a.m. Moffat County High School volleyball open gym at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U6 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
Recommended Stories For You
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U8 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U10 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U12 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
Friday
7 a.m. Moffat County High School football at Goshen County Football Camp in Torrington, Wyoming
9:30 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks at Western Slope League Championships in Grand Junction
6 p.m. TGIF Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks at Western Slope League Championships in Grand Junction
12:30 p.m. Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
4 p.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Cast, Blast and Twang at Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 E. US Highway 40
7 p.m. Susan Reeves fundraiser at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Sunday
8:30 a.m. Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
9:30 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks at Western Slope League Championships in Grand Junction
Monday
8:30 a.m. Moffat County High School Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Moffat County High School Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U6 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U8 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U10 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation U12 soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane