Bulldog Sports — Week of Jan. 10, 2018
January 9, 2018
Wednesday
None
Thursday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
7 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
8:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Vern Rose Memorial in Rangely
8 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Summit Tournament in Frisco
9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Summit Invitational in Frisco
11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
11 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Meeker Tournament
12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Sunday
4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
None