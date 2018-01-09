Bulldog Sports — Week of Jan. 10, 2018

Wednesday

None

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

8:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Vern Rose Memorial in Rangely

8 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Summit Tournament in Frisco

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Summit Invitational in Frisco

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at Meeker Tournament

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

None