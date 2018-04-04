Bulldog Sports — Week of April 4, 2018

Wednesday

4 p.m. Craig Sea Sharks registration and practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball awards banquet at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Vail Mountain at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Rifle at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Rifle at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Recommended Stories For You

Friday

Noon Craig Middle School track and field at Meeker Invitational

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at MCHS Invitational at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Little Panther Invitational in Rangely

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Frank Woodburn Invitational in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Middle School track and field at West Grand Invitational in Kremmling

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Cedaredge at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Cedaredge at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Sunday

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

TBD Moffat County High School girls golf at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction

Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Fruita Monument Meet

4 p.m. Craig Sea Sharks registration and practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity soccer vs. Central at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane