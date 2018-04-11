Bulldog Sports — Week of April 11, 2018

Wednesday

4 p.m. Craig Sea Sharks registration and practice at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball awards banquet at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Colorado Rocky Mountain School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Steamboat Springs at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Steamboat Springs at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Recommended Stories For You

Friday

4 p.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Bulldog Night Relays at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Golden

9 a.m. Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at MCYW Levi Weber Memorial Youth Tournament at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs

11 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Olathe

1 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball at Olathe

Sunday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Golden

4 p.m. Youth League Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Rifle Creek Golf Course in Rifle

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity soccer vs. Vail Christian in Edwards

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Grand Valley at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Grand Valley at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.