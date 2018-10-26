Bulldog pride: Moffat County football has rip-roaring final game with Rifle

For one team the final seconds of Friday night’s game at the Moffat County High School Bulldog Proving Grounds was filled with nervous anticipation about entering the postseason and the possibility of a 2A Western Slope League title.

For the other, the last time playing varsity football was about one thing and one thing only.

Pride.

MCHS took the visiting Rifle Bears to task in the last game of the fall, 52-26 against the conference champs, gaining more points than any other team has against the Western Slope powerhouse.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.