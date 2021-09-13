Bulldog Homecoming sees plentiful community participation

Homecoming royalty Tanner Zimmerman, left, and Emma Jones pose for a photo after their coronation at the Moffat County High School homecoming football game Friday.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

While 2020’s Moffat County High School Homecoming came together at the end of October, this year’s festivities came along nice and early in the school year.

MCHS annual celebration of current students, faculty, alumni and the community as a whole came to a head Friday with plentiful activities.

The theme of superheroes was apparent during the traditional parade, as MoCo teams and clubs joined with Craig Middle School, local elementary students, and Craig organizations for a cavalcade of blue and white.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Club watch the homecoming parade down Victory Way Friday.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Some parade entries paid tribute to comic book superheroes, while others focused on everyday heroes, though all had a common energy among them as well as sidewalk spectators of all ages.

The MCHS crowd promptly took the party to the pond at Loudy-Simpson Park for the cardboard boat regatta hosted by the science department.

While some students were being graded on the event, others were in it just for fun, as multiple groups worked to get their mix of cardboard and duct tape in a semicircle around the dock to get a successful trek.

A cardboard boat collapses with its occupants inside it during the homecoming cardboard boat regatta Friday.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

MCHS teachers awarded both serious prizes, like the fastest time — which went to The Floater, a team that included Derrick Squires, Eric Doolin, Olivia Profumo, Michael Profumo and Myles Simpson — and less-serious ones, like the Titanic Award for the boat that was the biggest disaster on the water.

While some groups had multiple members in the vessels, some were solo, such as senior Carson Miller, who paddled by hand a boat styled after a school bus.

“I was just trying to float out there,” he said, noting he was unconcerned with winning.

Miller and teammate Jordan Carlson noted the boat only took about a couple hours to make, though it held up well compared to some other entries.

Later that night, at halftime of the Bulldog football game, was the coronation of Homecoming royalty.

A couple of Moffat County High School students embrace in front of the homecoming bonfire last week.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

MCHS teachers Kip Hafey and Cassia McDiffett were named Honored Faculty, while Class of 2002 members Mike Charchalis and Chandace Hampton received Honored Alumni.

As for current students, attendant honors went to freshmen Logan Durham and Gracie Cox, sophomores Ian Hafey and Ruby Short, juniors Boden Reidhead and Haely Mendoza, and seniors Kasen Tansey and Bree Meats.

Winning king and queen were seniors Tanner Zimmerman and Emma Jones.

Jones, who also received prom royalty back in May, said the knowledge that she had been picked by her classmates was “really nice and sweet,” though she was even more excited with her class’s response to Homecoming opportunities.

“All of the event nights, everybody showed up and showed school spirit, so that was a really fun last year to see all that,” she said.

Zimmerman said he was under COVID quarantine when he learned that he was nominated

The Moffat County High School marching band parades down Victory Way Friday for homecoming.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

“I had to put my trust in the senior class to vote me the king,” he said.

Zimmerman likewise lauded the Class of 2022 for making activities like Macho Volleyball, Powder Puff Football, parade, bonfire, pep assembly and more a lot of fun.

“This year, our senior goal was to make the most of it, so we’re doing that,” he said.