Bulldog girls turn in strong performance in the pool at Glenwood Invite

The Glenwood Springs Demon Invite brought many positive results Thursday, Feb. 18 for Moffat County Bulldog swimmers in both individual races and relays. The Lady Bulldogs competed in 30 events and recorded impressive time cuts in 26 of those events.

MCHS’s varsity relay team of Hailey Knowles, Ellina Jones, Kelsey McDiffett, and Alexa Neton took third in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 200 medley and the 400 Free Relay, with respective times of 1:54.64, 2:06.99, and 4:16.17.

“The focus of this meet was our relays, so most of the girls swam in three relays and one individual event. Last year, these times would have qualified us for state, but this year we have to be in the top 20 to go. Right now, we have all three relays in the top 20,” said head coach Melany Neton.

The B relay team made up of Tiana Nichols, Sarah Johnson, Kate Lockwood and Megan Neton took eighth in the 200-free relay with a time 2:07.50, 10th in 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:55.64 and 10th in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:29.11.

The C relay team made up of Cristiann Reyes, Ana Iglesias, Allison Jacobson and Alexei Reyes finished 11th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:39.54.

In individual events, Alexa Neton cut five seconds off of her 200 Free for a time of 2:30.70, placing 10th in the event.

Seven Bulldog swimmers — Wagner Brown, Vivian Brown, Ana Iglesias, Alexei Reyes, Cristiann Reyes, Megan Neton and Kate Lockwood — competed in the 50 free and made excellent time cuts as well.

Kelsey McDiffett placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.27. Johnson dropped 4.49 seconds in her breaststroke for a time of 1:34.77.

In the 100 backstroke, Jones placed seventh with a time of 1:12.01, cutting four seconds. Nichols dropped 4.01 seconds for a new best of 1:32.05. Competing for the first time in the back stroke were Vivian and Wagner Brown, who clocked times of 1:34.54 and 1:36.88, respectively.

Knowles placed eighth in the 100 fly finishing with a time of 1:13.26.

In the 100 freestyle, Cristiann Reyes and Alexei Reyes each had over 6 second time cuts in the 100 freestyle respectively, while Wagner Brown placed 18th with a time of 1:16.11. Jacobson posted a time of 1:20.56 in the same event, while Vivian Brown finished with a time of 1:21.27, and Ana Iglesias recorded a time of 1:37.66.

“It was a great meet with lots of personal best times for the whole team,” Vivian Brown, a freshman from Meeker High School, said. “It’s a great group and fun getting to know the Moffat County swimmers. Thanks to Coach and all of our teammates.”

The team has a week to prepare and make adjustments for their next meet in Montrose on Feb. 27.