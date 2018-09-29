 Bulldog bests: Moffat County runners conquer home cross country meet | CraigDailyPress.com

Bulldog bests: Moffat County runners conquer home cross country meet

Moffat County High School cross country runners stood tall and placed at the top of the team rankings during Saturday’s MCHS Invitational at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Bulldogs were the best of the bunch amid eight attending teams as boys and girls groups led the way with first-place finishes.

Hayden’s Wyatt Mortenson won the boys race with a time of 17:03.03, while Hayden’s Makenna Knez took the bronze in the girls segment at 21:17.73.

Craig Middle School’s XC teams also hit the trails as Owen Gifford led the boys with fourth individually — the group taking third — and Megan Neton took 10th for the fifth-place girls.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.

Moffat County High School cross country results from MCHS Invitational

Varsity Boys

Wyatt Mortenson — 17:03.03; 1

Chris Carrouth — 18:04.6; 2

Keaton Knez — 18:44.64; 7

Theo Corrello — 19:00.75; 8

Coltyn Terry — 19:04.07; 9

Logan Hafey — 19:24.85; 12

AJ Barber — 20:28.27; 23

Carter Behrman — 21:44.07; 37

Wilson Eike — 21:49.3; 39

Alex Nichols — 21:53.13; 40

Kadin Hume — 23:21.24; 57

Chase Serio — 25:08.1; 68

Girls Varsity

Makenna Knez — 21:17.73; 3

Halle Hamilton — 21:20.32; 4

Liberty Hippely — 21:23.41; 5

Kelsey McDiffett — 21:31.96; 6

Emma Jones — 21:37.57; 7

Lydia Berkoff — 21:50.57; 8

Allison Villard — 22:41; 15

Alayna Behrman — 23:32.8; 26

Bree Meats — 23:32.84; 27

Mackenzi Telford — 25:43.72; 42

Fiona Connor — 26:37.74; 48

Raine Harrell — 26:40.8; 49

— Both varsity teams won the meet.

Craig Middle School cross country results from MCHS Invitational

Boys

Owen Gifford — 14:33.5; 4

Boden Reidhead — 14:47.6; 5

Grady Wooden — 14:54.5; 8

Noah Mortenson — 15:02.2; 10

Ian Trevenen — 15:20.8; 14

Noah Beason — 16:02; 22

Carson Laehr — 16:07.1; 24

Logan Silva — 16:36.5; 30

Hudson Jones — 17:11.5; 35

Ethan Silva — 17:14.2; 36

Santiago Quezada — 17:21; 39

Xavriel Robles — 17:29; 42

Forrest Siminoe — 17:55.7; 47

Wyatt Tucker — 18:27.2; 52

Roark Browning — 18:43; 53

Garrett Mercer — 20:09; 62

Travis LeFevre — 20:26.8; 63

Zach Craig — 20:39.5; 65

Mason Lorio — 20:46.7; 66

Girls

Megan Neton — 17:06.6; 10

Brook Wheeler — 18:56.7; 33

Ariana Buchanan — 18:57.4; 34

Mena Tucker — 19:15.8; 36

Joslyn Bacon — 19:26.2; 33

Sarah Johnson — 20:08.5; 46

Kayden Grinolds — 20:33.6; 47

Hannah Kilpatrick — 20:42.7; 48

Brooklynn Kroese — 20:45.6; 49

Alyssa LeWarne — 20:50.4; 50

Nashaly Medina — 22:35.1; 52

Alexis Noland — 23:21.5; 56

Jazlin Quezada — 23:38.4; 57

Lilliana Williams — 24:00; 58

— CMS boys placed third, girls fifth.