Bulldog bests: Moffat County runners conquer home cross country meet

— CMS boys placed third, girls fifth.

Moffat County High School cross country runners stood tall and placed at the top of the team rankings during Saturday’s MCHS Invitational at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Bulldogs were the best of the bunch amid eight attending teams as boys and girls groups led the way with first-place finishes.

Hayden’s Wyatt Mortenson won the boys race with a time of 17:03.03, while Hayden’s Makenna Knez took the bronze in the girls segment at 21:17.73.

Craig Middle School’s XC teams also hit the trails as Owen Gifford led the boys with fourth individually — the group taking third — and Megan Neton took 10th for the fifth-place girls.

