Bulldog bests: Moffat County runners conquer home cross country meet
September 29, 2018
Moffat County High School cross country results from MCHS Invitational
Varsity Boys
Wyatt Mortenson — 17:03.03; 1
Chris Carrouth — 18:04.6; 2
Keaton Knez — 18:44.64; 7
Theo Corrello — 19:00.75; 8
Coltyn Terry — 19:04.07; 9
Logan Hafey — 19:24.85; 12
AJ Barber — 20:28.27; 23
Carter Behrman — 21:44.07; 37
Wilson Eike — 21:49.3; 39
Alex Nichols — 21:53.13; 40
Kadin Hume — 23:21.24; 57
Chase Serio — 25:08.1; 68
Girls Varsity
Makenna Knez — 21:17.73; 3
Halle Hamilton — 21:20.32; 4
Liberty Hippely — 21:23.41; 5
Kelsey McDiffett — 21:31.96; 6
Emma Jones — 21:37.57; 7
Lydia Berkoff — 21:50.57; 8
Allison Villard — 22:41; 15
Alayna Behrman — 23:32.8; 26
Bree Meats — 23:32.84; 27
Mackenzi Telford — 25:43.72; 42
Fiona Connor — 26:37.74; 48
Raine Harrell — 26:40.8; 49
— Both varsity teams won the meet.
Craig Middle School cross country results from MCHS Invitational
Boys
Owen Gifford — 14:33.5; 4
Boden Reidhead — 14:47.6; 5
Grady Wooden — 14:54.5; 8
Noah Mortenson — 15:02.2; 10
Ian Trevenen — 15:20.8; 14
Noah Beason — 16:02; 22
Carson Laehr — 16:07.1; 24
Logan Silva — 16:36.5; 30
Hudson Jones — 17:11.5; 35
Ethan Silva — 17:14.2; 36
Santiago Quezada — 17:21; 39
Xavriel Robles — 17:29; 42
Forrest Siminoe — 17:55.7; 47
Wyatt Tucker — 18:27.2; 52
Roark Browning — 18:43; 53
Garrett Mercer — 20:09; 62
Travis LeFevre — 20:26.8; 63
Zach Craig — 20:39.5; 65
Mason Lorio — 20:46.7; 66
Girls
Megan Neton — 17:06.6; 10
Brook Wheeler — 18:56.7; 33
Ariana Buchanan — 18:57.4; 34
Mena Tucker — 19:15.8; 36
Joslyn Bacon — 19:26.2; 33
Sarah Johnson — 20:08.5; 46
Kayden Grinolds — 20:33.6; 47
Hannah Kilpatrick — 20:42.7; 48
Brooklynn Kroese — 20:45.6; 49
Alyssa LeWarne — 20:50.4; 50
Nashaly Medina — 22:35.1; 52
Alexis Noland — 23:21.5; 56
Jazlin Quezada — 23:38.4; 57
Lilliana Williams — 24:00; 58
— CMS boys placed third, girls fifth.
Moffat County High School cross country runners stood tall and placed at the top of the team rankings during Saturday’s MCHS Invitational at Loudy-Simpson Park.
Bulldogs were the best of the bunch amid eight attending teams as boys and girls groups led the way with first-place finishes.
Hayden’s Wyatt Mortenson won the boys race with a time of 17:03.03, while Hayden’s Makenna Knez took the bronze in the girls segment at 21:17.73.
Craig Middle School’s XC teams also hit the trails as Owen Gifford led the boys with fourth individually — the group taking third — and Megan Neton took 10th for the fifth-place girls.
Craig Press will have a larger recap.
