Bulldog beasts: Moffat County wrestling to send 5 to state, including 1 regional champion

Moffat County High School's Kaden Hixson stays atop Jared Van Hee of Gunnison in the finals of the 3A Region 1 Tournament.

Andy Bockelman

With nearly their full roster seeing the latter half of the 3A Region 1 Tournament, the Moffat County High School wrestling program was not hurting for awards Saturday afternoon in Montrose.

And, while some of those ribbons bore numbers the Bulldogs might have wished were a little different, several of them can’t complain.

Especially the one who took home the big hardware.

In a third place team finish, MCHS placed 11 of its 12 varsity grapplers in the top six of their weights at regionals. Of those 11, five athletes made the cut for the 3A CHSAA State Championships, including freshman Kaden Hixson, who won the 106-pound class altogether.

Freshman ferocity

Hixson went undefeated during the weekend, with his 3-0 run ending with a second period pin of Gunnison’s Jared Van Hee in the finals.

Hixson won all of his regional bouts by fall — including a semifinal fight to the finish with Alamosa’s Kyler Liddell — but the championship round didn’t go his way immediately as Van Hee took command with an early takedown.

“I’m always kind of a little nervous in the first period, but then I get myself in the match,” he said.

Hixson responded forcefully late in the opening period, and the two were tied at 4 heading into the second. From there, the young Bulldog only had to find the right time to take the pin as family cheered loudly from the sidelines.

While a win in the semis ensured that he would qualify for state regardless of the outcome of the finals, Hixson said he knew he still needed a champion mentality.

“It was just about how bad I wanted it,” he said.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.