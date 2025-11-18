Building with heart: How Nowak Construction is strengthening Hayden one project at a time

Ashlee and Bill Nowak sit with their daughters Hazel, 6, and Haley, 12. The couple prioritizes balancing their business, Nowak Construction Inc., with parenthood and community.

Courtesy Photo/Nowak Construction Inc.

In a small town like Hayden where neighbors look out for each other, the measure of success isn’t just in what’s built, how it’s built or how fast it is built. For Bill and Ashlee Nowak, owners of Nowak Construction Inc., the foundation of their business is trust, quality and a deep commitment to their community and neighbors.

The husband and wife team has spent years turning those values into stewardship across the Yampa Valley as they remodel homes and illustrate what it means to be a good neighbor. From large-scale jobs to the smallest fixes that others might turn down, the Nowaks have made a name for themselves as a company willing to show up when it matters most as it comes to remodels, custom carpentry and small-scale home repairs.

“We just want our customers to be happy when we leave,” Ashlee said. “That’s really the main goal. Sometimes it’s a little thing that takes less than a half hour, and it just doesn’t feel right to charge for that. Those little freebies mean a lot to people.”

The simple philosophy of people first and profit second has become the foundation of Nowak Construction. Bill learned early in his career that a trustworthy reputation in a small community is everything.

“I’ve always believed that you treat people right and do quality work,” he said. “If you do that, the rest takes care of itself.”

When the couple first met on the Front Range, they shared a dream of mountain living at a much slower pace. When they moved to Hayden more than a decade ago, leaving the fast-paced world of Denver construction behind, they found exactly what they had been looking for. Additionally, the time that Bill had spent working for others, and the skills and knowledge that he picked up along the way, taught him what he did and didn’t want in his own business.

“In Denver, I saw how much work I was doing for someone else,” Bill said. “I wanted to take pride in my own name, to build something that reflected our values.”

Those values became even more meaningful once Ashlee joined him in the business. While Bill handles the hands-on work, Ashlee manages scheduling, communication and billing from their home office while both juggle the needs of their daughters Hazel, 6, and Haley, 12.

That partnership is balanced and effective in both the literal and figurative sense of the word. Bill, who describes himself as an energetic optimist, is ready to take on any challenge, while Ashlee brings a similar level of ambition balanced with a practical perspective that keeps the details and business well grounded.

“Bill’s willing to take more risks, and I’m more the one saying, ‘Hey, maybe we should think this through,'” Ashlee said with a laugh. “But he’s taught me that sometimes you have to take chances to grow. We really do balance each other out.”

The result is a business built as much on heart as it is on hard work. Clients often comment not only on the quality of Bill’s craftsmanship, but also on the care and respect both he and Ashlee bring to each job. For many of their regular customers, especially older residents who can no longer do the repairs themselves, that care means everything.

“There are people who call us all the time because no one else will take the job,” Ashlee said. “Sometimes it’s something really small, but it makes a big difference for them. Being able to say, ‘Yes, we can come out,’ feels great.”

That willingness to help, even when it goes against the profit margin, has built a loyal following in Hayden and the surrounding area. Word-of-mouth referrals and community connections have kept the phone ringing year-round, even during the winter months when business naturally slows. Almost every time the phone rings, Ashlee said, it’s a reminder of the relationships they’ve built one project at a time.

Bill Nowak has made it a point to take on projects other contractors aren’t willing to. A recent job included renovating several buildings at Yampa Valley State Park, where he salvaged cedar siding for use on future projects. Courtesy Photo/Nowak Construction Inc.

For Ashlee, that steady stream of calls is a blessing because it allows her to stay close to her children while remaining deeply involved in the business and connected with Bill.

“Working from home means I can always be there for my kids,” she said. “That’s the biggest joy for me, being available for them and at the same time helping Bill and helping our business.”

Bill agrees.

“Family comes first,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we love living here. If the girls have something going on at school, I can be there. We can make work fit around our family, not the other way around.”

The Nowaks’ appreciation for Hayden also goes far beyond flexibility. As they’ve built their livelihood and dedication to their customers, the town has returned the favor. When Bill runs into clients at the grocery store or around town, he often hears words of gratitude, sometimes years after a project is completed.

“It’s the best feeling when someone stops me to say ‘thank you,'” he said. “That’s what makes this worth it.”

Ashlee said that small-town connection is one of Hayden’s greatest strengths at many different levels.

“People build you up here,” she said. “There have even been posts on Facebook where someone mentioned Bill’s work and how happy they were. You don’t get that in the city. You actually know the people you’re working for.”

The couple often reflects on what life might look like had they stayed on the Front Range. Ashlee said there’s no comparison between the fast pace of city life and the sense of belonging they’ve found in Hayden.

“The quality of life here is so much different,” she said. “People care more about spending time with family and enjoying those moments. It’s not a competition like it is in the city. Here, people lift each other up.”

While the couple hopes to expand Nowak Construction someday, they’re careful to use their practiced balance of ambition and realism.

“Of course we’d love to hire people in the future,” Ashlee said. “But if we ever bring someone on, I want to make sure they always have enough work to support their family. That’s really important to me.”

For now, the couple continues to take on every project themselves as they learn and grow their dedication to each other and their community.

“We’ve talked about hiring,” Bill said. “But we also like knowing that when someone hires Nowak Construction, they’re getting us.”

While running a two-person business is never easy, it’s that personal touch that has been practiced over time through handshakes, follow-up calls and a willingness to fix the small things that sets them apart as a business while also bringing them together as a couple. Clients often become friends and, in Ashlee and Bill’s eyes, even extended family.

No job is too small, and no space is either, when it comes to serving the community. Here, Bill works in a tight crawlspace to fix a plumbing issue. Courtesy Photo/Nowak Construction Inc.

As the business grows and the community continues to change, the Nowaks remain focused on integrity, family and service.

“We’re so grateful for the people here and the opportunities we’ve had,” Ashlee said. “At the end of the day, if our clients are happy and we can make a difference for them, then we’ve done our job.”

For more information on Nowak Construction Inc., visit NowakConstructionInc .