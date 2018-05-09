Build a Pool for Craig group seeks board members; applications due Monday

CRAIG — The Build a Pool for Craig group is seeking letters of intent from people interested in participating as a board member.

The committee is moving forward in creating a board of directors and is looking to create a balanced board to represent the varied interests in a community recreation center. The group is seeking applications from people who represent the following interests.

• Colorado Northwestern Community College: A person who is employed or attends CNCC who is older than age 18 (1-year term)

• Moffat County School District: A person who is employed by MCSD who is older than age 18 (5-year term)

• Senior: A person older than age 60 (3-year term)

• City of Craig: A person who is on the Craig City Council, the mayor or a person employed by the city who is older than age 18 (3-year term)

• Moffat County: A county commissioner or person employed by the county who is older than age 18 (1-year term)

• Medical: A person employed by the local health care organizations, including medical, dental, chiropractor or veterinary care, who is older than age (3-year term)

• Open seat: A person who is older than age 18 (5-year term)

Applications, which are available at KS Kreations and Downtown Books, are due Monday, May 14. The steering committee asks that all interested parties submit a letter containing the following information.

• Type of seat sought

• Purpose in applying

• Qualifications

• Overview of vision for the fulfillment of the goals of the organization

• Objectives

• Additional information

• Level of interest in holding an office on the board?

Also include a separate page with contact information.

Candidate letters will be available for the public to review at KS Kreations and Downtown Books by May 18. Those participating in the next public meeting will be asked to elect candidates to the board. If seats remain unfilled, they will convert to open seats, and the elected board will fill them.

The group will meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, at Craig City Hall.