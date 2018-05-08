 Budget will be the focus of a Moffat County Board of Education workshop Thursday | CraigDailyPress.com

Budget will be the focus of a Moffat County Board of Education workshop Thursday

Craig Press staff report
Lauren Blair

Moffat County School District Board of Education

CRAIG — The budget is the focus of a work session to be held by the Moffat County School Board of Education Thursday, May 10.

The board of education meeting will begin at 7 a.m. in the Board Room of the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave. Craig.