Browns Park Wild Bunch Day Aug. 17

A celebration of the history of Northwest Colorado rides this weekend.

Browns Park Wild Bunch Day takes place Saturday, Aug. 17 at the old Browns Park School in Moffat County.

The day runs from 10 a.m. until the cows come home and includes an array of specialty foods such as Navajo tacos, plus a flea market, bake sale, games, music, vendors and more.

All proceeds — cash only — go toward restoration and maintenance of the historic schoolhouse.

To get to Browns Park, take US Highway 40 west from Craig just past Maybell, turn right onto Colorado Highway 318 and follow for approximately:

• 46 miles to Moffat County Road 34N to the Gates of Lodore

• 51 miles to County Road 164 to the Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge – Wildlife Drive

• 59 miles to the entrance of Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters

• 70 miles to the Jarvie Ranch, eight miles from the Colorado-Utah state line

For more information, call Bill at 970-326-5306.