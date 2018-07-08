Broadband project update slated for Craig City Council meeting

CRAIG — The Moffat County Economic Development Partnership and Mammoth Networks is expected to give an update on Project THOR and Broadband Initiative during the Craig City Council’s regular meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Craig City Hall, 400 W. Fourth St.

The goal of the project is to build a broadband infrastructure connecting Denver and the Western Slope and mountain communities here. The project was last discussed in April, when Mammoth Networks presented the first phase of the project and how it can add new fiber optic cables in Craig.

The council will also vote on an emergency ordinance on fire restrictions in the city of Craig and have a first reading of an ordinance concerning sales tax collection.

Other topics the council will discuss include approving a letter of support for the Leafy Spurge Project, approving engineering cost fee for the sludge line replacement project, appointment for city clerk and discussion a lease agreement for a portion of Alice Pleasant Park, near Local Investments LLC, for outdoor seating.