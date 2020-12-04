Bring your Letters to Santa to special drop boxes at State Farm Insurance and the Craig Press

The Letters to Santa special drop-box located outside the Craig Press.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

As Christmas approaches, children in Moffat County are encouraged to send letters to Santa ahead of the holiday.

This year, State Farm Insurance and the Craig Press will still take Letters to Santa drop-offs, albeit without the yearly event surrounding the celebration.

Children are encouraged to bring their Letters to Santa to special drop boxes at State Farm Insurance, located at 580 Pershing Street, or outside the Craig Press at 466 Yampa Avenue.

Deadline to drop off letters is Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Letters to Santa have been delivered to preschool and elementary schools throughout Moffat County. The letters template can also be found in the Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 4 editions of the Craig Press.

Letters to Santa will print in the Craig Press edition on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com