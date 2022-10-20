Bridges Out of Poverty hosts community workshops

Moffat County United Way is hosting three community workshops over the next few months that are designed for local agencies and employers to learn to work better with people who come from poverty.

The Bridges Out of Poverty program has three different components all working to support economic and social change in the community.

The community workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Nov. 10, and Dec. 8 at the Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Ave. in Craig.

Through the workshops participants will learn strategies for how to work with people from different economic backgrounds and how to understand poverty culture. Managers can learn how to better guide employees in poverty, and frontline staff can learn how to better work with those in poverty.

RSVP with Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator, Cyndee Stamper at 970-326-6222 or cic@unitedwaymoffat.org .