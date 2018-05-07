Bridge on Moffat County Road 19 reopens

CRAIG — One lane on a bridge over the Yampa River on Moffat County Road 19, one mile north of Maybell, was reopened Monday afternoon.

Moffat County Commissioner Don Cook said that both lanes are expected to be opened by the end of the day, Monday, May 7.

The Colorado Department of Transportation required the county to close the bridge April 11, after an inspection found the structure had shifted off its supports, and engineers needed to lift it from temporary supports to allow for the needed repairs.

Initially, the county expected the bridge to remain closed for an extended period. The closure had forced drivers in the area to face an approximate 45-mile detour to cross the Yampa River.