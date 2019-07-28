Brews & Boards now monthly event for Moffat County Libraries, Barrel Cathedral

After a successful evening of fundraising and fun, a partnership between Moffat County Libraries and The Barrel Cathedral will continue throughout the year.

The library program and the local brewery will host the game Brews & Boards from 6 to 9 p.m. every third Wednesday each month for the rest of the year — Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 — at The Barrel Cathedral, 576 Yampa Ave.

The fundraiser for the library will provide $1 per beer sold, as well as an Exploding Kitten card tournament for $5 per hand.

For more information, call 970-824-5116.