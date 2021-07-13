Breeze Park to hold grand opening, celebrate Starburst Award
Craig’s parks and recreation department invites residents and others to join it as the department celebrates the official opening of Breeze Park Thursday.
The grand opening will include an award ceremony presenting the 2021 Starburst Award, given by the Colorado Lottery, at 7:30 p.m. A release from the parks department promises giveaways and other activities.
At 8:30 p.m., a movie in the park will be shown — Raya and the Last Dragon.
The park is located at Seventh Street and Breeze Street.
The improvements for the park were paid for in part by a Great Outdoors Colorado Grant from the Colorado Lottery.
