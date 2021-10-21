BREAKING: MRH appoints Jennifer Riley interim CEO in place of resigning Daniels

The Memorial Hospital at Craig.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

The board of trustees of Memorial Regional Health appointed its current chief operating officer, Jennifer Riley, as the interim chief executive officer following a Thursday-night meeting of the board.

Riley will at least temporarily replace outgoing CEO Andy Daniels, who submitted his resignation late last week. Daniels is set to serve in his current position until Jan. 15, 2022.

Riley “will collaborate with Andy Daniels during the final weeks of his transition on all outstanding hospital projects,” a release from MRH general counsel Michael Buda reads.

The board was unanimous in its approval of Riley as the interim CEO.

The board also unanimously approved the selection of a retained executive search firm to guide the hiring process for a permanent CEO, the release stated.

“The Board’s search process to identify qualified candidates and select appropriate new leadership for the hospital will take several months to complete,” the release reads.