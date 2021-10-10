BREAKING: Highway 13 north of Craig closed due to mudslides

Travelers between Craig and Baggs will have to find another route, as Highway 13 north of Craig is closed due to mudslides Sunday morning.

COtrip.org indicates the highway is closed between mile point 128 and mile point 91.5.

“Road closed expected delays due to debris on roadway,” the website reads just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, citing the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated when possible as more information becomes available