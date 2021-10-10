BREAKING: Highway 13 north of Craig closed due to mudslides
Travelers between Craig and Baggs will have to find another route, as Highway 13 north of Craig is closed due to mudslides Sunday morning.
COtrip.org indicates the highway is closed between mile point 128 and mile point 91.5.
“Road closed expected delays due to debris on roadway,” the website reads just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, citing the Colorado Department of Transportation.
This story will be updated when possible as more information becomes available
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
BREAKING: Highway 13 north of Craig closed due to mudslides
Travelers between Craig and Baggs will have to find another route, as Highway 13 north of Craig is closed due to mudslides Sunday morning.