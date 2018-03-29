Breaking ground: Construction of $29 million medical office building in Craig to begin Monday

CRAIG — One of the largest construction projects of 2018 in Moffat County is set to begin with a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, April 2.

Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees will participate in the ceremonial first shovels of dirt at 3:30 p.m. Monday, officially starting construction of a new medical office building adjacent to the hospital.

Changes to parking and traffic flow are already underway, with work to begin on a new medical office building adjacent to The Memorial Hospital.

The first two floors of the three-story, 60,000-square-foot building are expected to be finished in 2019 at an estimated cost of $29 million. The third story will provide space for growth.

Funding comes from the health system's general operating budget, grants, community support and a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Moffat County commissioners gave final approval of the loan during a special meeting held Thursday, March 29.

No new tax mill levies or bonds are being considered for the project. The MRH Foundation is working to raise at least $1 million in donations from the community to help the foundation leverage grant dollars.

Recommended Stories For You

Once complete, the new building will replace the clinic building, at 785 Russell Street. The Russell Street location was Craig's first hospital; the oldest part was built in 1949, and the structure has reached the end of its life.

"Watch carefully for signs and striping to direct traffic flow," said MRH CEO Andy Daniels.

The front parking lot will be fenced off and unusable for the duration of construction.

"We are working on creating a temporary pull-through between the columns on the front of the hospital for patient drop-off," Daniels said.

All patient parking will move to the lot in front of the Emergency Department, and most patients will walk through the building to access services such as the cafeteria and Women's Health Clinic on the south side of the existing hospital complex.

To accommodate staff, a temporary parking will be created northwest of the Emergency Department. Employees may also park along 750 Hospital Loop, but that option is not recommended during winter months.

"Thanks, in advance, for your cooperation and consideration while we expand," Daniels said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.