Breaking: Fire at Colowyo Mine receives aerial support
Craig Fire and Rescue dispatched to reported ‘brush fire,’ per company spokesman
At least one fire at the Colowyo Mine has been the recipient of Craig Fire and Rescue attention, as well as aerial support, per scanner traffic.
A spokesman for Elk Ridge Mining and Reclamation, which owns the coal mine southwest of Craig off Highway 13, said he’d been informed of a brush fire on mine property, but didn’t have more details late Tuesday afternoon.
“I understand Craig Fire is en route,” said Lee Boughey by phone Tuesday.
Update Tuesday evening: Scanner indicates a recreational vehicle wrecked on the highway in relation to activity surrounding the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
